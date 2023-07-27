Open Menu

Five Dead As Typhoon Doksuri Affects Thousands In Philippines

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 02:00 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The death toll from the powerful Typhoon Doksuri in the Philippines climbed to five on Thursday, state-run media reported.

Four more deaths were reported from the northern region of Cordillera, according to Philippine news Agency.

Also, two people were injured in the regions of Western Visayas and Calabarzon, southwest of the capital Manila.

The number of people affected by the heavy downpour, strong winds and flooding also raised to 328,356 as the typhoon ripped through 836 villages in the island nation.

Local authorities have shifted thousands of people to evacuation centers.

As many as 400 houses have been damaged by the typhoon.

- Taiwan Meanwhile, Taiwan also reported at least one death due to flooding caused by the Typhoon Doksuri.

According to the Central Emergency Operation Center, three people were trapped in flood water in eastern Taiwan on Wednesday. Firefighters rescued two of them while the third, a woman, lost her life.

The Central Weather Bureau has issued a warning for heavy rain and strong winds in southern Taiwan from Thursday to Friday.

Dozens of international and domestic flights were canceled on Thursday, with schools and offices closed in some areas.

