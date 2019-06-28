Five dead endangered right whales found in Canadian waters

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Five critically endangered North Atlantic right whales have been found dead in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence this month, Canadian officials said Thursday.

As a result, Transport Canada has expanded a shipping speed limit of 10 knots in the Gulf and closed 16,000 square kilometers (6,200 square miles) to commercial fishing.

The animal carcasses were spotted drifting in the channel and tagged with satellite tracking devices.

Two were towed to area beaches where necropsies were performed. A 40-year-old female, which was known to marine biologists and had been named Punctuation, was found to have likely died in a collision with a ship.

Officials said no conclusion had been reached yet on the the cause of death of the second while, a nine-year-old male known as Wolverine,