Five Dead In Attack By Suspected FARC Dissidents In Colombia

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 10:10 AM

Five dead in attack by suspected FARC dissidents in Colombia

Bogota, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Five people were killed in an attack by suspected dissident members of Colombia's FARC rebels, officials said Sunday.

The deadly incident took place at a "public establishment" in a rural area of Tumaco, in the southern department of Narino, the army said.

Colombia is experiencing some of the worst attacks by armed groups since a peace deal was signed with the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FARC) in 2016.

Suspected FARC dissidents belonging to the Urias Rendon column "arrived at the establishment in a vehicle, firing several shots indiscriminately," an army statement said.

Two people were killed at the scene and another three died of gunshot wounds after being transported to hospital.

Six other people were injured.

According to Colombian observer group Indepaz, one of the victims was a 15-year-old girl.

The non-governmental organization estimates there have been 73 massacres in the country so far in 2021.

Major General Alvaro Perez said the attack was being investigated. He added there had been a recent uptick in armed confrontations in the region, which is one of the largest areas under drug cultivation in the world.

