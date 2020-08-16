UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Dead In Attack On Mogadishu Hotel: Security Official

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Five dead in attack on Mogadishu hotel: security official

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :At least five people were killed Sunday when gunmen stormed an upscale beachfront hotel in Somalia's capital following a car bomb blast outside, in an attack reminiscent of others carried out by Al-Shabaab militants, a government security official told AFP.

"There is still sporadic gunfire and the initial information we have received indicates five people died and more than 10 others were wounded. The death toll can increase because the blast was massive and there is a hostage situation involved," Ahmed Omar told AFP.

Related Topics

Somalia Attack Militants Bomb Blast Hotel Car Died Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews working plans, objecti ..

5 minutes ago

Sandooq Al Watan, Johns Hopkins University Centre ..

5 minutes ago

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International ..

50 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli FM inaugurate phone li ..

2 hours ago

Global businesses enjoy combined offshore and free ..

3 hours ago

MBRU joins group of institutions with full institu ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.