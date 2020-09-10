UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Dead In Colombia Protests Against Police Killing Of Man

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

Five dead in Colombia protests against police killing of man

Bogota, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Five persons have died in protests and riots that broke out in Bogota following the death of a man, who was repeatedly tasered by police, authorities said Thursday.

Demonstrators took to the streets of the Colombian capital the previous day after video emerged of 46-year-old Javier Ordonez pleading with uniformed officers, who shocked him with the weapon at least five times as he lay on the ground.

Defence Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo offered a reward for "the capture of the perpetrators of the murder of five people" during the unrest in Bogota and the neighbouring municipality of Soacha.

Related Topics

Murder Riots Police Died Bogota Trujillo Man Weapon

Recent Stories

GCAA committed to ensure safe return of Boeing B73 ..

4 minutes ago

New Zealand bowler Trent Boult says Wasim Akram is ..

13 minutes ago

Qureshi urges SCO members to fight against fascist ..

49 minutes ago

Four-story building collapses in Korangi Town

59 minutes ago

Kremlin slams US accusations over Navalny as 'unac ..

43 minutes ago

Kremlin on Conte's Words About Navalny Case Commis ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.