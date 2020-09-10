Five dead in Colombia protests against police killing of man

Bogota, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Five persons have died in protests and riots that broke out in Bogota following the death of a man, who was repeatedly tasered by police, authorities said Thursday.

Demonstrators took to the streets of the Colombian capital the previous day after video emerged of 46-year-old Javier Ordonez pleading with uniformed officers, who shocked him with the weapon at least five times as he lay on the ground.

Defence Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo offered a reward for "the capture of the perpetrators of the murder of five people" during the unrest in Bogota and the neighbouring municipality of Soacha.