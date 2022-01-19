UrduPoint.com

Five Dead In Fire At Spain Retirement Home

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Five dead in fire at Spain retirement home

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Five people have died and several were injured after a fire early Wednesday morning at a retirement home in eastern Spain, emergency services said.

The fire broke out around midnight Tuesday at the facility in Moncada in Valencia, with six fire engines deployed, the region's firefighters tweeted.

They said "five people are dead", while 11 people were taken to hospital because of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters had to rescue 25 people from the blaze, and all 70 remaining residents were evacuated.

The fire had been brought under control and firefighters were ventilating the premises, they added.

Local media quoted witnesses who described how nursing home workers, together with firefighters and police officers, rescued the elderly through one of the staircases of the two-storey building.

According to the local press, initial investigations indicate the fire may have been caused by a short circuit in an oxygen unit.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Died Valencia Spain May Media All From

Recent Stories

Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on ..

Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on Neo-Nazi Network

8 hours ago
 US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least ..

US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least 4 People From Donbas - Reports

8 hours ago
 UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - ..

UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - Reports

8 hours ago
 EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID- ..

EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID-19 Booster May Decrease Effica ..

9 hours ago
 Five year bans for Mexican fans using homophobic c ..

Five year bans for Mexican fans using homophobic chant: federation

9 hours ago
 Hong Kong to cull hamsters after Covid found in pe ..

Hong Kong to cull hamsters after Covid found in pets

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.