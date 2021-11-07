UrduPoint.com

Five Dead In Fireworks House Fire In El Salvador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 10:40 PM

San Salvador, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Five people have died in a fire at an El Salvador home that was being illegally used as a workshop to produce fireworks, authorities said Sunday.

"Five people burned to death in a fire inside their home" in the town of El Carmen east of the capital San Salvador, the National Civil Police said on Twitter.

According to the initial investigation, the deceased had been working with gunpowder, in what a spokesman for the fire brigade told AFP was "an illegal workshop" to make fireworks and other pyrotechnics.

Each year in November and December, fires are reported in several El Salvador homes that have been converted into clandestine mini-factories for fireworks, which are sold in parks and squares ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

