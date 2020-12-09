UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Dead In Ghana Election Violence As Accusations Fly

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

Five dead in Ghana election violence as accusations fly

Accra, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Five people have been killed in election-related violence in Ghana, police said Wednesday, casting a shadow over a country hailed for its stable democracy.

The deaths were reported as a flow of results confirmed the tight race for the presidency and Ghana's neighbours called for a peaceful outcome after the main camps traded barbs.

Since Monday's ballot, 21 "cases of electoral violence" have been recorded, six of them involving gunshots, the police said, giving a toll of five dead and 17 wounded.

The electoral commission published results from 11 out of the country's 16 regions, giving outgoing president Nana Akufo-Addo a narrow margin over opposition candidate John Mahama. Earlier, in results out of seven regions, it was Mahama who held a slight advantage.

The commission, which had been expected to give the results as early as Tuesday, said heavy rains that have pounded some regions had slowed the vote count, and urged the public to be patient.

Polling on Monday was viewed by observers as generally free and fair, but the political climate soured late Tuesday, when Mahama accused his rival of showing "credentials that are very undemocratic." Akufo-Addo, he charged, had harnessed the military in a bid to sway the outcome.

"You cannot use the military to try and overturn some of the results in Constituencies that we have won. We will resist any attempts to subvert the sovereign will of the Ghanaian people," the 62-year-old former president said.

Mahama made the accusations after rumours circulated on social media that he had conceded defeat.

Hours earlier, the presidency -- releasing an unofficial tally -- had claimed Akufo-Addo was ahead with 52.25 percent of the vote, against Mahama's 46.

44 percent.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah told a press conference that allegations of intimidation by soldiers were false.

He also bluntly rejected Mahama's claim that his centre-left National Democratic Congress (NDC) had won a majority, of 140 seats, in the 275-member parliament.

"No candidates at this stage should undermine the work of the EC (electoral commission), it is irresponsible and it would endanger the peace of this country," Oppong Nkrumah warned.

The European Union's chief observer, Javier Nart, told a press conference on Wednesday that "Ghanaians voted freely." "While there were isolated violent incidents, both on election day and during the campaign... fears of violence and vigilantism fortunately didn't materialise: they were minor, isolated incidents, some of them tragic ones." Akufo-Addo's centre-right New Patriotic Party (NPP) held a press conference, calling on supporters to rally in front of the president's residence in Accra.

- Political veterans - Mahama and Akufo-Addo, 76, are old rivals who have faced off at the ballot box twice before.

Mahama was president for four years until 2016, before being succeeded by Akufo-Addo. Both of those elections were determined by small margins.

Despite the death toll and the heated accusations, Ghana has a history of electoral stability and grievances are typically pursued through the courts.

Akufo-Addo and Mahama on Friday signed a symbolic peace pact, which the 15-nation regional bloc ECOWAS urged "all political parties and their leadership to respect."In a statement, the Economic Community of West African States said, "We appeal to political parties and their followers to refrain from any conduct that may undermine the successful conclusion of the electoral process."

Related Topics

Election Dead Police Parliament Democracy Vote Social Media European Union Accra Ghana Turkish Lira May Congress 2016 All From Race Rains Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues legislations aimed at e ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honours winners of Al Furdah Datatho ..

56 minutes ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association reveals results ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP sheds light on achievements of ‘Reaya’ p ..

2 hours ago

DLD launches 4 categories of ‘Prestige’ e-card ..

2 hours ago

‘We’ll be more powerful by holding by-election ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.