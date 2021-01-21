UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Dead In India Vaccine Plant Fire; Coronavirus Drug Production Unaffected

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Five dead in India vaccine plant fire; coronavirus drug production unaffected

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Five people died as a fire tore through a building in the world's biggest vaccine manufacturing hub in India Thursday, but the company insisted that the production of drugs to counter the coronavirus pandemic would continue.

Rescue workers discovered five bodies in the under-construction building after the blaze at the Serum Institute of India was brought under control, media reports said, with officials in the western city of Pune confirming the toll.

"Five people have died," city mayor Murlidhar Mohol told reporters.

TV channels showed thick clouds of grey smoke billowing from the sprawling site in Pune, which is responsible for producing millions of doses of the Covishield coronavirus vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

"It is not going to affect production of the Covid-19 vaccine," a Serum Institute source told AFP, adding that the blaze was at a new facility being built on the 100-acre (40-hectare) campus.

A fire official earlier told reporters that "three or four people were inside" when the blaze broke out, but all had been rescued.

"No-one is trapped inside," the official said.

"We are deeply saddened and offer our deepest condolences to the family members of the departed," the firm's CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted, without offering further details.

Both police and the company said the cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

The complex where the fire broke out is a few minutes' drive from the facility where coronavirus vaccines are produced, reports said.

Up to nine buildings are under construction at the complex to enhance Serum's manufacturing capability, NDTV reported.

Serum Institute -- founded in 1966 by Cyrus Poonawalla, Adar's father -- is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, producing 1.5 billion doses a year even before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

It makes vaccines against polio, diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis B, measles, mumps and rubella, which are exported to more than 170 countries.

The company has spent nearly a billion Dollars in recent years enlarging and improving the giant Pune campus.

In January, Indian regulators approved two vaccines -- Covishield, produced by the Serum Institute, and Covaxin, made by Indian firm Bharat Biotech.

Related Topics

India Fire World Police Polio Drugs Company Died Pune Oxford SITE Hub January Family Media All From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arabic Language Education Centre Sharjah to organi ..

6 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi participates in event to prepare ..

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launches ‘ ..

1 hour ago

Punjab, KP representatives brief ECP Chief

1 hour ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 132,486

2 hours ago

Federal govt announces increase of Rs 1.95 per uni ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.