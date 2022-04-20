UrduPoint.com

Five Dead In Polish Coal Mine Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Five dead in Polish coal mine accident

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Five people were killed and seven more are missing following two gas explosions at a coal mine in southern Poland on Wednesday, the country's prime minister said.

The company in charge of the Pniowek mine, JSW, said the first explosion took place shortly after midnight at a depth of 1,000 meters (3,280 feet).

There were 42 miners in the area of the blast and many suffered burns.

A second explosion occurred while rescue workers were assisting the victims of the first.

One of the dead is a rescue worker, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

"The words catch in one's throat because we now know that five people are dead and seven are still trapped inside the mine galleries," Morawiecki told reporters.

"There are also more than 20 people in the hospital with severe burns," he added, speaking on a visit to the mine.

Poland, which relies on coal for most of its power, has experienced several other mining accidents in recent years.

Two men were killed and two others injured when an underground wall collapsed at the southern Myslowice-Wesola mine last year.

In 2018, five miners were killed in an earthquake that struck the Zofiowka mine, also in the south.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Earthquake Prime Minister Company Visit Poland Gas 2018

Recent Stories

China's Aviation Authority Says No Dangerous Cargo ..

China's Aviation Authority Says No Dangerous Cargoes Found on Board of Crashed B ..

13 minutes ago
 ANF seizes over 1539 kg drugs in 37 operations; ar ..

ANF seizes over 1539 kg drugs in 37 operations; arrests 33 accused

13 minutes ago
 ACs visit Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements

ACs visit Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements

14 minutes ago
 Two injured in Nushki bike-car collision

Two injured in Nushki bike-car collision

14 minutes ago
 China Urges US to Clarify Situation With CIA's Bee ..

China Urges US to Clarify Situation With CIA's Beehive Spyware

14 minutes ago
 DMC South finalizes Youm-e-Ali (R.A) arrangements

DMC South finalizes Youm-e-Ali (R.A) arrangements

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.