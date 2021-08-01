UrduPoint.com

Five Dead In Shooting South Of Beirut: Security Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 10:10 PM

Five dead in shooting south of Beirut: security source

Beirut, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :At least five people including three Hezbollah members were killed south of Beirut Sunday when a funeral for a party member was ambushed, a Lebanese security source told AFP.

Several people were wounded in the exchange of fire in the Khalde area between members of the Lebanese Shiite group and Sunni residents, the source said, adding that the funeral was for a man killed the night before.

