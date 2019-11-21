UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Dead In Sicily Firework Depot Explosion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 09:20 AM

Five dead in Sicily firework depot explosion

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Five people died Wednesday as a result of two explosions at a fireworks factory in Sicily, firefighters and police said after the incident at the family-run firm.

The late afternoon blasts immediately killed two workmen and the 71-year-old wife of the owner of the Costa company in Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto, in Sicily's Messina region.

The owner's son had attempted to save her and was one of four people taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

One of the injured later died in hospital.

"According to the initial evidence, it seems that there were two explosions," police commander Giancarmine Carusone said.

He added that it was believed sparks from welding equipment had triggered the blasts.

A worker who had been reported missing was later discovered dead in the rubble.

One employee who was inside the depot at the time of the explosion was pulled out alive. Firefighters were continuing to search for further victims.

The local prosecutor's office opened an inquiry into the disaster.

Staff were preparing for New Year celebrations comprising traditional firework displays across the south of Italy designed to chase away evil spirits.

Preparations for such displays, a tradition dating back to the 1500s, annually see a number of fatal incidents.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Company Died Wife Messina Italy From Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Canada's Trudeau Appoints Champagne as New Foreign ..

9 hours ago

Swedbank Says Probe Revealed No Violations of US S ..

9 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Follows 'With Concern' Israel ..

9 hours ago

Sweden Robbed Assange of Chance to Clear Name Desp ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister urges int'l community to make India ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.