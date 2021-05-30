UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Dead In Suspected Jihadist Attack In Mali: Security Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

Five dead in suspected jihadist attack in Mali: security official

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Four civilians and a police officer were killed Sunday by suspected jihadists in southern Mali, a region that has previously been mostly spared from the country's Islamist unrest, a security official said.

The unidentified men attacked a checkpoint near the town of Bougouni, around 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Mali's borders with Ivory Coast and Guinea between 3:30 am (0330 GMT) and 4:00 am, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Related Topics

Police Mali Bougouni Ivory Coast Guinea Sunday From

Recent Stories

World Green Economy Summit in Dubai supports globa ..

4 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Croatian President on Stat ..

4 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,810 new COVID-19 cases, 1,777 reco ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches new P ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister di ..

2 hours ago

SCAD, ADIO sign cooperation agreement to enhance A ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.