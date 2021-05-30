Five dead in suspected jihadist attack in Mali: security official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Four civilians and a police officer were killed Sunday by suspected jihadists in southern Mali, a region that has previously been mostly spared from the country's Islamist unrest, a security official said.

The unidentified men attacked a checkpoint near the town of Bougouni, around 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Mali's borders with Ivory Coast and Guinea between 3:30 am (0330 GMT) and 4:00 am, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.