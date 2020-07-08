UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Dead In Ukrainian Forest Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

Five dead in Ukrainian forest fire

Kiev, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Five people died and nine more were taken to hospital following a forest fire in eastern Ukraine, emergency services said on Tuesday.

The fire broke out in the Lugansk region, partially under the control of pro-Russia separatists, and was raging over an area of some 80 hectares (200 acres) the services said.

After initially being brought partially under control the blaze spread aided by gusts of wind and soaring temperatures hitting 38 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit) around the village of Smolianynove.

More than 120 houses were incinerated in an area barely 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the front line of fighting.

The office of President Volodymyr Zelensky, who convened a meeting with his interior minister and other officials, said more than 350 firefighters and rescue workers were at the scene.

Spring wildfires earlier this year ravaged more than 66,000 hectares in the exclusion zone around Chernobyl in northern Ukraine, scene of one of the world's worst nuclear accidents in 1986.

Related Topics

Fire World Ukraine Interior Minister Nuclear Died Chernobyl From

Recent Stories

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

26 minutes ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

41 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a new law regulating graz ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed reviews specialised police forces c ..

2 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar holds virtual meeting with ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 exposes companies without a digital roadm ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.