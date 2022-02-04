UrduPoint.com

Five Dead, One Injured In Austria Avalanche

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Five dead, one injured in Austria avalanche

Vienna, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Five people died and another was injured Friday when an avalanche struck Austria's Tyrol province, the rescue services said.

The victims were buried under snow in an area near the Swiss border, a rescue official told AFP.

"Unfortunately five people lost their lives," he said, adding that an injured woman was evacuated to hospital.

No details were given on the identity or nationality of those killed in the avalanche.

The weather services have urged caution after the numerous snowfalls this week.

More than 50 avalanches were recorded in the Tyrol region over 48 hours.

One of the other avalanches hit a slope in the famous ski resort of Soelden, burying five people who were all rescued alive, according to rescue workers.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Snow Died Austria Border Women All

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

4 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

5 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

6 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

7 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

7 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>