Five dead, one injured in Austria avalanche

Vienna, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Five people died and another was injured Friday when an avalanche struck Austria's Tyrol province, the rescue services said.

The victims were buried under snow in an area near the Swiss border, a rescue official told AFP.

"Unfortunately five people lost their lives," he said, adding that an injured woman was evacuated to hospital.

No details were given on the identity or nationality of those killed in the avalanche.

The weather services have urged caution after the numerous snowfalls this week.

More than 50 avalanches were recorded in the Tyrol region over 48 hours.

One of the other avalanches hit a slope in the famous ski resort of Soelden, burying five people who were all rescued alive, according to rescue workers.