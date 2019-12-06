UrduPoint.com
Five Die In Gas Explosion In Slovakia

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 11:20 PM

Five die in gas explosion in Slovakia

Bratislava, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :At least five people died and dozens were injured in a gas explosion that rocked a high-rise apartment building in eastern Slovakia on Friday, rescue services said.

"Five people died and we estimated the number of injured at 40," Alena Krcova, a spokeswoman for the rescue services, told AFP.

The blast in the eastern Slovak town of Presov, 400 kilometres (250 miles) from the capital Bratislava, occurred around noon on Friday.

A hospital spokeswoman told local media that none of the nine blast casualties treated at the facility in the immediate aftermath of the explosion had been in a critical condition.

"The blast followed by a fire affected four or five floors" of the 12-storey building, firefighters told local media, warning that it was in danger of collapsing.

Firefighters evacuated an unknown number of people from the building, local police said in a post on their official Facebook page.

