UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Die In US Hot Air Balloon Accident

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 09:10 AM

Five die in US hot air balloon accident

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Five people died in a hot air balloon accident in Albuquerque, in the southwestern United States, the city's police announced Saturday.

The accident caused power outages in the area for several hours after the balloon came into contact with a power line.

"Unfortunately, 4 individuals died as a result of their wounds from the hot air balloon crash," Albuquerque police said on Twitter, adding that one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said later Saturday that the adult male had died of his injuries.

"Our prayers go out to the friends and family of all five people who tragically lost their lives," police said on Twitter.

Early Saturday morning, some 13,000 people were without power because of the accident, local utility PNM tweeted.

Power was later restored to all affected customers, it said.

Related Topics

Accident Police Twitter Died Male Albuquerque United States Family All From

Recent Stories

Four die in US hot air balloon accident

8 hours ago

Spectator to be sued after Tour de France crash

8 hours ago

Johnson & Johnson to stop selling opioids in US: N ..

9 hours ago

Colombia offers $800,000 reward in attack on leade ..

9 hours ago

Drug-day Int'l Day against drug abuse observed

9 hours ago

Russian Ambassador in UK Says Bilateral Relations ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.