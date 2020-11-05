UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five-eyed Fossil Shrimp Could Be "missing Link" In Arthropod Evolution: Study

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Five-eyed fossil shrimp could be

NANJING, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Chinese scientists have found a five-eyed shrimplike creature that dates back 520 million years, which may be the "missing link" in the evolution of Earth's most common animals -- arthropods.

The fossils of Kylinxia zhangi, named after an auspicious animal in Chinese mythology named Kylin and the Chinese word for shrimp, was found in a rock formation in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The newly discovered "shrimp" combines features from different animals of the Cambrian period. These include a hardened cuticle, a segmented trunk, jointed legs, five eyes on its head and large claws at the front of the body for seizing prey, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature.

The research team conducted a detailed evolutionary analysis of the fossils of Kylinxia. results indicated that the evolutionary placement of Kylinxia is right between Anomalocaris and the euarthropods, bridging the gap between species evolution.

Kylinxia provides important clues for humans to solve the mystery of the origin and evolution of early animals, said Zhu Maoyan, co-author of the study and researcher from the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Paleontology, the Chinese academy of Sciences.

Arthropods, including spiders, insects and crustaceans, make up more than 80 percent of all animal species on Earth.

Related Topics

China Nanjing May All From Million

Recent Stories

Former cricketer Mohammad Yousaf enjoys net practi ..

6 minutes ago

‘Imran Khan consumed “charas” in front of me ..

37 minutes ago

OPPO F17 Pro’s gaming-specific features set to o ..

48 minutes ago

Russia Fights Covid Based on Own Experience But St ..

34 minutes ago

Turkey establishes earthquake commission

34 minutes ago

Kiev's New Plan for Donbas Settlement Goes Against ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.