Five Feared Dead, Thousands Flee 'massive Fire' At Rohingya Camp In Bangladesh

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 08:40 AM

Five feared dead, thousands flee 'massive fire' at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Five people are feared dead and at least 20,000 Rohingya have fled a huge blaze engulfing shanty homes at refugee camps in southeastern Bangladesh, officials said Monday, in the third fire to hit the settlements in four days.

Nearly one million of the Muslim minority from Myanmar -- many of whom fled a military crackdown in their homeland in 2017 -- live in cramped and squalid conditions at the camps in the Cox's Bazar district.

Officials said the fire apparently started in one of the 34 camps -- which span about 8,000 acres (3,237 hectares) of land -- before spreading to three other camps, with refugees fleeing the shanties with whatever belongings they could carry.

Thick columns of smoke could be seen billowing from blazing shanties in video shared on social media, as hundreds of firefighters and aid workers battled the flames and pulled the refugees to safety.

"It is a massive fire. At least 20,000 people fled their homes as the fire spread," Cox's Bazar administrator, Mamunur Rashid, told AFP.

"We doused the fire in one place and it spreads to other places."Gazi Salahuddin, a police inspector, said the fire was doused at around midnight and officers have heard that five people including three children and two women have died from the fire.

"We heard five people have died from the fire and their bodies are in the camps," Salahuddin told AFP, adding police can't put out any statement unless they recovered the bodies.

