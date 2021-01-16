UrduPoint.com
Five Hong Kong Democracy Protesters Seek Asylum In The US

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:20 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Five Hong Kong democracy protesters who reportedly fled to Taiwan have arrived in the United States intending to seek asylum, an activist group said on Saturday.

Their escape follows the mass arrest of democracy figures in Hong Kong under a new national security law that is part of a mounting crackdown by China on the financial hub.

The Hong Kong Democracy Council (HKDC), a US-based group, said it had welcomed a group of young activists to America this week and their journey had been "arduous and perilous".

"The activists, all under the age of 30, took part in the ongoing pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, faced protest-related arrests and charges, and fled the city by boat last July," Samuel Chu, founder of HKDC, told AFP.

"I am relieved and overjoyed to welcome them to the United States and to assist them as they seek asylum and a new life," Chu added.

Through a statement issued by the HKDC, the five activists now in exile said their hearts have been "filled with anxiety and all kinds of emotions" from the moment they left Hong Kong.

Taiwanese media in August reported that the five tried to flee to the self-ruled island in late July and were intercepted by its authorities.

Officials in Taiwan have since kept a low profile regarding the case, declining to comment.

After massive democracy protests across Hong Kong in 2019 in which more than 11,000 people were arrested, Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law late last June to silence dissent.

