Five injured in blast in Russian-held city of Melitopol in Ukraine: pro-Moscow officials

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Five people were injured in a blast Tuesday in the Russian-held city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine, the pro-Moscow administration said.

"A car exploded near the ZaMedia media group building in Melitopol", damaging it and nearby residential homes, the local pro-Moscow administration said on Telegram.

"Five people were slightly injured, including employees of the media group. One was hospitalised," the administration said.

Photos showed a grey building block with windows ripped off and burning debris on the ground.

There was no official confirmation or denial by Ukraine that its forces were responsible for the explosion.

But the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian administration in exile showed photos from an explosion.

It added: "This is what the heating in the buildings of collaborators and propagandists should look like! And it will become hotter".

The television and radio studio are continuing their work, the pro-Moscow administration said on Telegram.

Melitopol, a city with a pre-war population of just over 150,000 inhabitants, is located in the region of Zaporizhzhia that Moscow claims to have annexed.