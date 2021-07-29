Five Iraqi crew killed in helicopter crash on 'combat mission': military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Five Iraqi troops were killed Thursday when their helicopter crashed on a "combat mission" north of Baghdad, the military said, without elaborating on the cause.

The helicopter came down near Amerli in Salaheddin province, the military said, in an area where Iraqi troops have carried out repeated operations against suspected sleeper cells of the Islamic State group.