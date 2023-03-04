YANGON, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Five people were killed and 30 others injured when a passenger bus overturned on Myanmar's highway on Saturday, an official from a rescue organization said.

The traffic accident happened when the bus driver lost control near milepost 167 on the Yangon-Mandalay highway at around 5:30 a.m. local time.

"Five people died on the spot.

The injured included those in critical condition. They are currently sent to Swa hospital. The emergency patients will be transferred to the Nay Pyi Taw hospital," U Min Thu, chairman of the TERT (Toungoo Emergency Rescue Team), told Xinhua.

The injured people who are in critical condition included a child, he said.

The 587-km Yangon-Mandalay highway connects the country's commercial hub Yangon and the second-largest city of Mandalay.