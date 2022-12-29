UrduPoint.com

Five Killed, 37 Injured In S.Korea's Tunnel Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Five killed, 37 injured in S.Korea's tunnel fire

SEOUL, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Five people were killed and 37 others injured in a fire that engulfed a noise-barrier tunnel along an expressway in Gwacheon city, just south of the capital Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported Thursday.

The fire broke out at about 1:49 p.m. local time (0449 GMT) after a collision accident between a bus and a truck, which caught fire and spread flames to the tunnel along the second Gyeongin expressway.

Five people were found dead in the collided vehicles. The death toll was initially tallied at six, but it was revised down to five later.

Three others were in critical condition, leaving a possibility for additional deaths. Thirty-four people suffered minor injuries after smoke inhalation.

The firefighting authorities dispatched 94 fire engines and equipment as well as about 220 firefighters to extinguish the fire.

The flames were completely brought under control at about 4:12 p.m. local time.

The police and fire authorities reportedly planned to investigate the exact cause of the incident.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Fire Police Vehicles Seoul P

Recent Stories

How TECNO has established itself as the leading Co ..

How TECNO has established itself as the leading Consumer brand of 2022 in Pakist ..

1 minute ago
 NFTP graduates earn $2.2 Million in foreign exchan ..

NFTP graduates earn $2.2 Million in foreign exchange through Online Freelancing

13 minutes ago
 CBUAE cancels registration of Al Fazaa Insurance A ..

CBUAE cancels registration of Al Fazaa Insurance Agent

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Cloud Computing ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Cloud Computing Business Group

21 minutes ago
 TDRA receives delegation from International Teleco ..

TDRA receives delegation from International Telecommunication Union

21 minutes ago
 Sai Flavors invests AED4 million to support its ex ..

Sai Flavors invests AED4 million to support its expansion plans in Ras Al Khaima ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.