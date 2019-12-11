UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Killed In Hotel Attack In Somali Capital: Police

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 10:00 AM

Five killed in hotel attack in Somali capital: police

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Five people were killed in a jihadist attack on a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, police said Wednesday, adding that the victims were three civilians and two members of the security forces.

"Our brave security forces ended the terror attack on SYL hotel rescuing more than 80 people including government officials and civilians who stayed at the hotel when the attack occurred," the police said in a statement.

"The number of the dead we have confirmed is five, among them two members of the security forces and three civilians," it said, adding that five militants also died in the assault claimed by the Al-Shabaab militant group.

Related Topics

Somalia Dead Attack Militants Police Hotel Died Mogadishu Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

National and Reserve Service Authority, Office of ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Gahwa Championships witness qualitative ..

9 hours ago

US blacklists former Malir SSP Rao Anwar for alleg ..

9 hours ago

Charter of New Alliance of Virtue / Full Text/

10 hours ago

Fourth Meeting of Task Force on Combating Terroris ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.