UrduPoint.com

Five Killed In Israeli Air Strike On Syria: State Media

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Damascus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :An Israeli air strike on central Syria killed five people including a civilian, Syrian state media said Friday.

"The Israeli enemy carried out air strikes with a burst of missiles... targeting some points in the central region," the official news agency SANA said, quoting a military source.

"The aggression resulted in the death of five martyrs".

It cited the military source as adding that seven people were wounded including a child, and there were material losses.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said that "four soldiers in the regime's "air defence" crew, including an officer with the rank of lieutenant, were killed." It added that seven soldiers were wounded.

"Israeli warplanes launched at least eight missiles on weapons depots and Iranian sites in the Masyaf area" in the central province of Hama, said the British-based Observatory, which relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria.

Government media in Syria confirmed four casualties in those strikes.

