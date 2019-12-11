UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Killed In Militants Attack On Somali Hotel

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 11:30 AM

Five killed in militants attack on Somali hotel

Mogadishu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Five people including three civilians were killed when militants stormed a hotel in Somalia's capital, police said Wednesday, adding that all five attackers had also died after an hours-long siege.

The attack on Tuesday evening, claimed by the al-Shabaab, took place at a hotel in Mogadishu popular with politicians, army officers and diplomats.

"Our brave security forces ended the terror attack on SYL hotel rescuing more than 80 people" including government officials and hotel guests, police said in a statement.

"The number of the dead we have confirmed is five, among them two members of the security forces and three civilians. Nine other civilians and two soldiers were also wounded slightly".

Several witnesses told AFP that the assailants were dressed in police uniform, which allowed them to approach the hotel without arousing suspicion.

They then opened fire and threw grenades, triggering an armed response from security forces guarding checkpoints leading to the nearby presidential palace.

After several hours of siege, police killed the two last attackers holed up inside the hotel, which has suffered three previous deadly attacks, all claimed by al-Shabaab.

Al-Shabaab posted a statement online saying it had carried out an operation "which happened as planned", but gave no further details.

The police statement said the attack was carried out "by five people who have been sent by the terrorists to threaten the Somali public and all of them were killed".

Related Topics

Somalia Dead Attack Fire Militants Army Police Hotel Died Mogadishu All From Government

Recent Stories

Photography Powerhouse OPPO Reno2 F Shahryar Munaw ..

14 minutes ago

UAE Press: Advancements in tech will spur growth o ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 December 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

National and Reserve Service Authority, Office of ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Gahwa Championships witness qualitative ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.