Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :At least five people were killed and 19 wounded in a night bombardment in Ukraine's Lugansk region, its Russian administrators said Wednesday.

"The strike on the village of Karpaty by Ukrainian armed groups... killed five and wounded 19," Russian security authorities in the Lugansk region posted on Telegram.

A poultry farm and temporary accommodation for workers were damaged in the attack on Karpaty, 35 kilometres (22 miles) west of the city of Lugansk, the authorities added.

The Russians did not specify whether the killed and wounded were civilians or military personnel, although they had listed four workers killed in an earlier toll.

"The enemy fired four rockets" from one of the HIMARS multiple launchers delivered to Kyiv by the US, the administration said.

The region of Lugansk, which neighbours Donetsk, is mostly occupied by the Russian army and is one of four Ukrainian territories Moscow claimed to have annexed in September.