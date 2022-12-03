Five killed, two injured in east China construction site fire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NANJING, Dec. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :A fire at a construction site in Xuzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, has killed five people and injured two others, local authorities said Saturday.

The fire broke out at about 4:50 p.m.

Friday and was put out about five and a half hours later.

Following rescue efforts, all seven people trapped in the accident site were found and rushed to a hospital. Five of them died despite emergency treatment while the others sustained minor injuries.

The municipal government of Xuzhou has set up an investigation team to look into the accident.