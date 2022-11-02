UrduPoint.com

Five Lions Escape From Enclosure In Sydney's Taronga Zoo

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Five lions escape from enclosure in Sydney's Taronga Zoo

SYDNEY, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :An initial review has confirmed that an integrity issue with a containment fence enabled five lions to temporarily exit their main exhibit, Sydney's harborside Taronga Zoo said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the lions are now in a back-of-house holding area while a full review continues. Keepers and vets reported that all five are doing well.

An emergency situation occurred Wednesday morning when five lions, one adult and four cubs, were located outside their main exhibit at 6:30 a.m. local time. They were observed in a small area adjacent to the main exhibit, where a six-foot fence separated them from the rest of the zoo.

Earlier in the day, Executive Director at Taronga Zoo Simon Duffy told reporters that it took less than 10 minutes between the lions exiting the main exhibit and the emergency response being enacted.

"All persons on site were moved to safe zones. Four of the lions calmly returned to their dens, and one cub was safely tranquilized," Duffy said, noting that the situation was soon under control, with no injuries to guests or staff, and all animals are being closely monitored in their exhibit.

"They (the five lions) did breach the containment fence. We don't have the exact details of how and why that occurred. That is very much a very focus of our incident response and the review that will be conducted now," he added.

Related Topics

Sydney SITE All From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for B ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for Bangladesh

26 minutes ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets

2 hours ago
 Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US inve ..

Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US investors: Masood Khan

3 hours ago
 Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

3 hours ago
 UVAS committee to guide students for Fulbright Sch ..

UVAS committee to guide students for Fulbright Scholarships

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.