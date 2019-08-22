UrduPoint.com
Five Malian Troops Killed In Jihadist Ambush

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 12:50 AM

Five Malian troops killed in jihadist ambush

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Five troops were killed in central Mali on Wednesday when their convoy was ambushed by jihadists, the armed forces said.

The army on its Twitter feed said that the attack occurred on a road between the villages of Boni and Hombori. "FAMA, the Malian armed forces, suffered five dead. Equipment was also destroyed," it said.

A local official said gunfire was heard and another said "the jihadists... burned at least two military vehicles. At least two soldiers were also wounded."Northern Mali fell into the hands of jihadists in 2012 before the rebels were forced out by a French-led military intervention.

However, much of the region remains chronically unstable and since 2015 violence has spread to the centre of the country.

