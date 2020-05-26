Five militants, two soldiers killed in Cameroon clash

Yaoundé, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Five rebels and two soldiers were killed early Tuesday when militants crossing from Nigeria attacked a military position in northern Cameroon, sources said.

The overnight attack took place at Soueram, a village close to the Nigerian border in Cameroon's Far North region, an army colonel and a local official told AFP.

"Two Cameroonian soldiers were killed" in the assault, while five jihadists died in the counter-attack, the colonel said.

He attributed the attack to Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a splinter group of Nigeria's Boko Haram, which has led a bloody 11-year campaign against perceived western influence.

An army vehicle was destroyed and the militants made off with a piece of heavy weaponry, he said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A local leader, who also asked not to be identified, confirmed the attack and the toll, adding that there were no civilian casualties.

The Far North is an impoverished tongue of land that lies between Chad to the east and Nigeria to the west.