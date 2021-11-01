Five million Covid deaths: AFP Special Advisory

Hong Kong, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :It's been nearly two years since a mysterious virus emerged in China -- one that looked a lot like pneumonia but would turn out to be far more infectious and far more deadly.

Covid-19 quickly swept the Earth, forcing billions inside their homes, paralysing the global economy and overwhelming hospital wards from Lima to Los Angeles to Lisbon.

Now, nearly five million people have died from the virus, even as death rates slow thanks to a global vaccine rollout that has seen billions injected.

As the world nears the milestone of five million dead, AFP is publishing the following stories: Hanging on the walls of humble homes in Piura, Peru, idyllic pictures of dead loved ones walking in flowery fields or floating among the clouds -- all victims of Covid-19 -- bring small comfort to survivors in the region hardest hit by the pandemic in the country with the world's highest death rate per capita.

MOSCOW Some call it "experimental", some don't trust the government, some even buy fake certificates -- as their country sees a record coronavirus surge, Russians are proving stubbornly resistant to the country's Sputnik V vaccine.

PARIS With the world poised to hit more than five million people officially dead from the coronavirus, experts tell AFP the pandemic's future path will depend greatly on vaccinations.

800 words by Paul Ricard Health-virus-deaths,FACTS PARIS The global death toll from Covid-19, which is set to pass five million, is already far worse than most other viral epidemics of the 20th and 21st centuries.

600 words by Olivier Thibault Health-virus-deaths-world-leaders,FACTSPARISAs the official death toll of Covid-19 nears five million, several world leaders and officials are under fire for their management of the pandemic, with some facing charges and legal investigations.