UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Missing After Ship Sinks In East China

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 12:30 PM

Five missing after ship sinks in east China

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) --:Five people are missing and one was rescued after a cargo vessel sank off the coast of east China's Zhejiang Province on Saturday night, the provincial maritime department has said.

At around 9 p.m.

on Saturday, the provincial maritime search and rescue center received a report that a boat registered in central China's Hunan Province with six crew members aboard had capsized about 3.5 nautical miles east of Donglang Island, Taizhou City in Zhejiang.

Eight rescue vessels, a helicopter, and over 10 nearby fishing boats have joined the rescue operation, local authorities have said.

Search work is still underway.

Related Topics

China Taizhou P

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

39 seconds ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 140.18 million

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 18, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Public Prosecution highlights penalty for trading ..

11 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Prague Aware of Cons ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.