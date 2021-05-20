UrduPoint.com
Five More Killed In Gaza, Death Toll Rises To 232: Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 09:20 PM

Five more killed in Gaza, death toll rises to 232: ministry

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The number of people killed in Gaza by Israeli strikes since May 10 has risen to 232, the enclave's health ministry said Thursday as it confirmed five new deaths.

According to the Hamas-run ministry's updated tally, the toll includes 65 children and 1,900 wounded.

Twelve people have been killed in Israel from Palestinian rocket fire, according to Israeli authorities.

