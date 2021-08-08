UrduPoint.com

Five Pakistan Films Screens During Pakistan-film-week In Beijing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 12:30 PM

Five Pakistan films screens during Pakistan-film-week in Beijing

BEIJING, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :As part of the celebratory activities of 70 years of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties, five movies from Pakistan were screened during a first-ever Pakistan Film Week where a lots of interest was witnessed among Chinese movie lovers.

The movies screened with Chinese and English subtitle during the week were Motorcycle Girl, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Bin Roye, Ho Mann Jahan and Blind love.

Pakistan Embassy, Beijing and China-Film Administration jointly organized the four-day film week to further enhance cultural exchanges and people to people contacts between the two countries.

The film premier event was attended by officials of China Film administration, China Film Archives, China Film Co-production Cooperation, National Administration of Radio and Television, representatives of Media and officers from Embassy.

While commenting on the films, a senior official of China Film Administration said that with access to five of Pakistan's best films, the Chinese audience could know more about the Pakistani culture and enjoy its beauty.

“I’ve seen the 2018 Urdu-language film Parwaaz Hai Junoon before and I do like it! I can hardly wait to see these 5 Pakistani movies!” a Chinese movie fan said excitedly.

We would like to take the importation of Parwaaz Hai Junoon as an opportunity to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in film industry between both countries,” noted Xiao Ping, president of China Film Import & Export Corporation, in an exclusive interview.

In the future China will stay tuned for Pakistani films, take into account their genres and market performance and choose the suitable ones for Chinese audiences, Xiao Ping said.

A young Chinese lady who saw four out of five films told that now cultural exchanges between the two countries became more and more frequent.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Import Punjab China Young Beijing Ho 2018 Market Media Event TV From Industry Best Love

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s ICA launches new generation of Emirates ..

UAE&#039;s ICA launches new generation of Emirates ID card

46 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes appointment of UN special envoy for Y ..

UAE welcomes appointment of UN special envoy for Yemen

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2021

3 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory leve ..

Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory level

12 hours ago
 India set 209 to win first Test against England

India set 209 to win first Test against England

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.