UrduPoint.com

Five People Die In S.African Floods

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Five people die in S.African floods

Johannesburg, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :At least five people, including a diver, have been killed in flash flooding from torrential heavy rains in South Africa's Eastern Cape province, a senior regional official said Sunday.

"We have experienced five fatalities already, that includes a police...

diver," Oscar Mabuyane, the Eastern Cape provincial premier told reporters Sunday while visiting affected areas.

Sudden rains pounded parts of the southern province including East London, on the Indian Ocean coast, on Saturday.

Within hours, low lying areas were severely flooded, a local government official told AFP.

Among the worst hit was Mdantsane, a sprawling township on the outskirts of East London.

