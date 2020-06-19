UrduPoint.com
Five Positive Coronavirus Tests At French Side Saint-Etienne

Fri 19th June 2020

SaintÉtienne, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Top-flight French side Saint-Etienne said Thursday that five of their staff had tested positive for coronavirus, including three players.

"The tests carried out on Wednesday revealed five positive cases of coronavirus, including three amongst the playing staff," said a club statement.

Thirty-three players and 21 members of staff were tested when they arrived for pre-season training on Wednesday with a further 38 administrative staff tested Thursday.

The club added that the screening campaign "demonstrates that the people who tested positive had contracted the virus during the confinement period when they were not in contact with each other".

All those who have tested positive are now confined to their homes.

