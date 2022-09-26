UrduPoint.com

Five Rescuers Killed In Philippine Typhoon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Five rescuers killed in Philippine typhoon

San Ildefonso, Philippines, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Five rescuers were killed in the Philippines after they were sent to a flooded community during a powerful typhoon, authorities said Monday, without releasing details on their cause of death.

"They were deployed by the provincial government to a flooded area," said Lieutenant-Colonel Romualdo Andres, chief of police in San Miguel municipality, in Bulacan province, near Manila.

The most powerful storm to hit the Philippines this year swept across the main island of Luzon on Sunday and Monday, toppling trees and flooding low-lying communities, but so far there have been no reports of severe damage.

The five rescuers were in Santa Maria municipality in Bulacan when they died.

San Miguel disaster officer Renan Herrera confirmed the deaths and said they may have drowned in floodwaters.

Super Typhoon Noru smashed into the archipelago nation after an unprecedented "explosive intensification" in wind speeds, the state weather forecaster said earlier.

It made landfall about 100 kilometres (62 miles) northeast of the densely populated capital Manila on Sunday, before weakening to a typhoon as it crossed a mountain range, coconut plantations and rice fields.

Nearly 75,000 people were evacuated from their homes before the storm hit, as the meteorology agency warned heavy rain could cause "serious flooding" in vulnerable areas, trigger landslides and destroy crops.

But on Monday morning there was no sign of the widespread devastation many had feared.

"We were ready for all of this," President Ferdinand Marcos Jr told a briefing with disaster agencies.

"You might think that we overdid it. There is no such thing as overkill when it comes to disasters."

Related Topics

Weather Storm Police Died Santa Maria San Miguel Manila Philippines May Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

23 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

1 day ago
 Golf: French Open scores

Golf: French Open scores

1 day ago
 Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Ove ..

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

1 day ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.