UrduPoint.com

Five Riders To Watch Out For At The Tour De France

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Five riders to watch out for at the Tour de France

Copenhagen, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The 2022 Tour de France embarks on Friday with a challenging 3,350km course along the fjords and bridges of Denmark before arriving at French peaks and plains with stop-offs in Belgium and Switzerland on the route.

AFP Sport assesses the chances of five key contenders for the title: Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) A formidable climber with great stamina on the plains and equipped with a powerful frame suited to time-trials. The 26-year-old came fourth in last year's Giro d'Italia in Astana's colours and now makes his Tour de France debut for German outfit Bora-Hansgrohe. "I fight to win. I race to win," the Russian said this week. He has been tipped as the dark horse by 2018 winner Geraint Thomas.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos/GBR) Ostensibly a chaperone to Colombian climber Dani Martinez, the former champion is riding his 12th Tour de France aged 36. "Maybe a podium, a top five, or you never know," he said of his chances at the team hotel in the Danish countryside this week, looking every inch a man relaxed and determined after missing the Tour last time out. Of all the contenders the first week is best suited to the affable Welsh all-rounder, especially the cobbles on stage five and the gravel atop stage seven.

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma/DEN) "Vin-Ge-Gaard, Vin-Ge-Gaard" the crowds chanted in Copenhagen at the team presentation on Wednesday as the former fish factory worker turned climbing phenomenon lapped up the love. He emerged from Primoz Roglic's shadow last season where he came second, and at 25 is now co-captain of the strongest team in the race.

Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroen/AUS) One of just four Australians to finish in a top five position on the Tour de France, pure climber O'Connor has plenty of mountain on which to emulate compatriot Jai Hindley's Giro win in May. "When I saw him win, I told myself I can do it too." And he can if his win at Tignes last season is anything to go by. An improvement on fourth place last year would put the 26-year-old from Perth on the podium beneath the Arc de Triomphe on July 24.

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates/SLO)The ever improving Slovenian star can not only perform well on all terrain, he stands tall where others wilt and remains calm when others panic. Still only 23, Pogacar said on Thursday he was ready and his team was ready. Quite simply the man to beat and the consensus is that only a fall or a bout of Covid-19 can stop him claiming a third straight title.

Related Topics

Russia France German UAE Hotel Climber Perth Man Astana Belgium Switzerland Denmark May July 2018 All From Best Top Race Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan, speaking for G77/China, urges enhanced c ..

Pakistan, speaking for G77/China, urges enhanced capacity-building of scientists ..

8 hours ago
 Man kills couple over land dispute

Man kills couple over land dispute

8 hours ago
 Britain's Boulter dedicates Pliskova win at Wimble ..

Britain's Boulter dedicates Pliskova win at Wimbledon to late grandmother

9 hours ago
 Govt increases petrol prices by Rs14.85 per liter

Govt increases petrol prices by Rs14.85 per liter

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways Police find no evidence of sexua ..

Pakistan Railways Police find no evidence of sexual assault in moving train

9 hours ago
 Situation in Lysychansk 'extremely difficult': gov ..

Situation in Lysychansk 'extremely difficult': governor

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.