Five Rockets Target Iraq Base Hosting Americans: Security Source

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 10:50 PM

Five rockets target Iraq base hosting Americans: security source

Samarra, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Five rockets targeted Sunday an Iraqi airbase hosting US soldiers and at least of two projectiles hit the facilities of an American firm that provides maintenance to planes, a security source said.

F-16 aircraft are stationed at the Balad airbase north of Baghdad, and several maintenance companies are present there, employing Iraqi and foreign staff.

