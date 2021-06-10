Five rockets target Iraq base housing US contractors: security source

(@FahadShabbir)

Samarra, Iraq, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Five rockets Wednesday evening targeted Iraq's Balad airbase, with two of the projectiles falling near an area used by US contractors without causing casualties, a security official told AFP.

"There were no victims or damage," the official said. Balad airbase, north of Baghdad, is used by US company Sallyport to service F-16 fighter jets and has previously been targeted by rocket fire.