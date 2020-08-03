Five Soldiers Killed In Attack In Central Mali: Army
Mon 03rd August 2020 | 12:50 AM
Bamako, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :At least five soldiers were killed Sunday in clashes with "terrorists" in central Mali, the army said.
One clash occurred between the village of Goma-Coura and Diabaly town at the same time as an artillery attack on a camp at Goma-Coura, the army said in a statement posted on its Twitter account, giving a "provisional" death toll of five soldiers.