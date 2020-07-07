Five soldiers, local mayor among eight killed in Burkina attack\; sources

Ouagadougou, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Gunmen ambushed a convoy in northern Burkina Faso on Monday, killing at least eight people including five soldiers and a town mayor, security and local sources said.

"Armed individuals attacked a convoy of the Pensa town hall, which was under escort," a local source in the nearby town of Barsalogho told AFP.

Among those killed was Pensa mayor Souleymane Zabre, while three others in his vehicle are missing, the source added.

A military source said the five soldiers were killed in the attack, along with two "trackers".

Burkina Faso, one of the world's poorest countries, has battled with militants insurgency since 2015 that spread from neighbouring Mali.

The north and east of the country are the regions most affected by militants killings, which have forced more than one million to flee their homes.

The authorities have been unable to stem the spiral of violence despite help from foreign forces -- France has 5,100 troops deployed in the region.

Attacks in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso killed at least 4,000 people in 2019, according to the United Nations