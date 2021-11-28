Five South African platinum miners trapped in mudslide

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Five mineworkers were missing Sunday following a mudslide at a South African platinum mine northwest of Johannesburg, operator Impala Platinum announced.

Seven employees were working at the bottom of a shaft at the mine in Rustenburg, "when the area became inundated as a result of a mud rush," Implats said in a statement.

Two escaped with minor injuries at the mine, located around 150 kilometres (95 miles) from Johannesburg.

Search and rescue teams were still searching for the missing.

South Africa is the world's leading producer of platinum.