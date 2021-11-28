Five South African Platinum Miners Trapped In Mudslide
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 11:00 PM
Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Five mineworkers were missing Sunday following a mudslide at a South African platinum mine northwest of Johannesburg, operator Impala Platinum announced.
Seven employees were working at the bottom of a shaft at the mine in Rustenburg, "when the area became inundated as a result of a mud rush," Implats said in a statement.
Two escaped with minor injuries at the mine, located around 150 kilometres (95 miles) from Johannesburg.
Search and rescue teams were still searching for the missing.