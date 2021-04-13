UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five South African Women Cricketers Stuck In Bangladesh After Covid Tests

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 03:00 PM

Five South African women cricketers stuck in Bangladesh after Covid tests

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Five members of a South African women's cricket team have become stranded in Bangladesh after testing positive for Covid-19, officials said Tuesday.

Seventeen other members of the South Africa Emerging team left Bangladesh late Monday, before the country imposed a ban on international flights over a surge in new cases there.

The five remaining have been put into isolation in Dhaka, said Shafiul Alam Nadel of the Bangladesh Cricket board.

"All members of the South African team gave Covid-19 test samples before their departure from Sylhet. Five of them tested positive," said Himangshu Lal Roy, deputy director of the Osmani Medical College in the northeastern city.

The team's fifth match was due to start on Tuesday in Sylhet.

But they cut short the tour because of the flight ban, which will last from Wednesday until April 14, as part of efforts to combat the new spread of infections in the South Asian nation.

The five in isolation will be tested again and if the results are negative "we will send them back home at the earliest possible time," said Nadel.

Documents seen by AFP indicated that team manager Matshipi Marcia Letsoalo and players Sinalo Jafta, Leah Jones, Nobulumko Baneti and Robyn Searle had been left behind.

Bangladesh has reported more than 684,000 Covid-19 cases and almost 9,800 deaths. New infections have jumped to 7,000 cases a day in recent weeks, from below 300 in February.

The government has ordered an eight-day closure of all offices and transport from Wednesday.

Related Topics

Cricket Bangladesh Sylhet Dhaka South Africa February April Women All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

LUMS hosts first-ever virtual homecoming event for ..

5 minutes ago

Russia accuses US, NATO of turning Ukraine into 'p ..

1 minute ago

Russian Diplomat Says G7 Statements Do Not Contrib ..

1 minute ago

NATO Stands With Ukraine, Allies Provide Support t ..

1 minute ago

Merkel's govt agrees law on curfews, tougher virus ..

1 minute ago

CTD arrests two militants of banned SRA

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.