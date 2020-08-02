UrduPoint.com
Five-star Celtic Begin Record Quest In Style

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 11:30 PM

Five-star Celtic begin record quest in style

Glasgow, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Odsonne Edouard fired a hat-trick as Celtic began their quest for an unprecedented 10th successive Premiership title in style with a comprehensive 5-1 win over Hamilton on Sunday.

The Premiership flag was unfurled in an empty Parkhead and goals from the French striker and right-back Jeremie Frimpong put the Hoops 2-0 up just after the half-hour mark.

Hamilton midfielder Scott Martin reduced the deficit with a deflected strike but Edouard notched twice early in the second half.

Substitute Patryk Klimala added a late fifth to fire out a warning to the rest of the top flight, but most especially their only credible title rivals, Rangers, who narrowly beat Aberdeen on Saturday.

After the low-key flag ceremony the players took the knee in support of Black Lives Matter and Hamilton, who had given the champions a guard of honour, played their part in an open first half.

Celtic's 20th-minute breakthrough came following a sweeping attack initiated by right-back Frimpong, with Edouard continuing the move before tapping in a cutback from Greg Taylor.

The Hoops left-back was also heavily involved in Celtic's second goal, taking a pass from Callum McGregor and fizzing it across goal to be knocked in by Frimpong.

But the visitors were back in the game minutes later when Celtic failed to properly clear a set-piece and Martin's drive from the edge of the box struck McGregor and then Christopher Jullien before eluding the scrambling Scott Bain.

Within minutes of the restart Edouard scored again.

The Frenchman ended another sweeping move when he delightfully chipped in from James Forrest's cross from the right and his third came when he was on hand to stab the ball in from close range after Hamilton goalkeeper Ryan Fulton parried a Ryan Christie strike.

A fifth goal for Celtic came in the closing minutes when Jullien sent Polish striker Klimala racing into the box and he rolled the ball into the far corner for his first competitive Hoops goal.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon praised his side, saying it was a "brilliant return" after the five-month coronavirus lockdown.

But he said it was "pivotal" that Edouard stayed at the club.

"Odsonne's got off to a brilliant start, three striker's goals," he told BBC Radio Scotland.

"We don't want him to go anywhere. That's what's pleased me over the last 12 to 18 months, his goal return as well as all the other things he brings to the game."Rangers won their opener 1-0 at Aberdeen at Saturday. There were also wins for Hibernian and St Mirren, while Dundee United drew 1-1 with St Johnstone.

