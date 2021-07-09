UrduPoint.com
Five Students Drown, One Still Missing In North China River

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Five students drown, one still missing in north China river

TAIYUAN, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) --:Five students drowned, and one remains missing after river water washed them away in north China's Shanxi Province, authorities said Friday.

The incident happened at around 4 p.m.

Wednesday when eight students on holiday were relaxing by the Yellow River near the Shundi Dam in the city of Yongji. Six of the students were washed away by the water current. The students were all aged between 15 and 16, according to the local government.

By 4:30 p.m. Friday, rescuers found the bodies of five students who had already lost their lives. The rescuers are still searching for the last missing student.

