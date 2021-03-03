Five students plummet to death at Bolivia university

La Paz, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Five students died and three were seriously injured when they fell from the fourth floor of a university building in Bolivia after a metal railing gave way Tuesday, the government said.

Footage of the incident shows students crammed into a narrow passageway trying to enter an assembly hall.

A metal railing can be seen giving way under the weight of the pushing and shoving students, with several plummeting to the concrete floor below at the El Alto university near La Paz.

Others clutched onto fellow students to escape the same fate.

"To date, we have reports of five people dead and three in intensive care," said Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo.