Five-subs 'awful' Idea, Says Gasperini

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 07:40 PM

Five-subs 'awful' idea, says Gasperini

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini on Sunday slammed as 'awful' the new rule which now allows teams to make five substitutions in a match instead of three.

"Five subs? Terrible. The game is distorted," Gasperini told Gazzetta Dello Sport.

"We become basketball. There may be ten new players on the pitch at the end." FIFA has made the temporary change to ease the physical strain on players, who are returning to a congested period of games after a lengthy break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But it could favour the bigger clubs, such as Juventus, who have deeper squads and better players ready to come off the bench.

"Who's the genius who claims that injuries can be avoided?" continued the former Inter Milan coach.

"On that basis? Better to change players from one game to another.

"How can you be allowed to change your engine halfway through the Grand Prix.

It takes away from the show." Serie A returns on June 20 with Gasperini's side in fourth, and battling for the final Champions League berth in Italy.

"I don't like football without fans either, but it's the only way to start again," he continued.

"During the first day of the Bundesliga I zapped, I could not follow. Borussia-Bayern, on the other hand, was a good game.

"I saw many technical errors even from important players - in an empty stadium it is more difficult to stay focused." Sampdoria coach Claudio Ranieri, however, hailed five substitutions "a great thing" as his side battle relegation.

"The heat and matches close together carry a risk for players," said the former Leicester City manager.

"When there are three games a week the stress will be considerable."

